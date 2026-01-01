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Call the Midwife

Episode 7 Preview

Season 15 Episode 7 | 30s

Despite the closure notice, a new cohort of junior doctors joins the midwives, including Timothy, who observes the contrast between clinical medicine and compassionate care at Nonnatus House. Violet announces her plan to shadow the midwives.

Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
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Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
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American Masters
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Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
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Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
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