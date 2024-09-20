Worth Celebrating

Italians are serious about their celebrations. And Lidia is ready to celebrate, starting with her Winter Panzanella. Then Lidia’s granddaughter stops by to make a Crespelle Bar. A fun and sweet way for guests to finish any meal. Lidia’s mother, Grandma Erminia, was the expert maker of these Farina Gnocchi cooked in a good stock. Like Lidia says, what’s a celebration without lots of good food!