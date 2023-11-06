All eyes on Bridgeport as CT voters head to the polls in municipal elections

Election Day is Tuesday and voters across Connecticut will cast ballots in a number of municipal elections, including contests for mayor in several large cities.

Bridgeport’s head-spinning mayoral race has attracted national attention, after a state judge invalidated the September results of the city’s Democratic primary, but was unable to stop Tuesday’s general election. Voters will cast ballots for both mayor and a number of other key races, but the judge’s decision could still be appealed.

Hartford voters will head to the polls to choose a new mayor and voters in New Haven will also decide a ballot question to expand term lengths for several elected positions in the city.

In West Haven, the ongoing fallout from a COVID-19 relief fund scandal could reshape city leadership. In Derby, a man charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot is running for mayor.

Before voting, registered voters should double-check their polling location. Connecticut also allows Election Day voter registration.

Here are some races to watch across Connecticut:

Bridgeport

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public FILE: Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes addresses supporters and the press after announcing that he’ll challenge the results of the city’s Democratic primary in which he lost to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim. A video has circulated online of a woman placing multiple stacks of papers in a ballot box outside Bridgeport’s government center.

In Bridgeport, two-term incumbent mayor Joe Ganim, who was sent to federal prison for corruption charges following his first stint as mayor in the ‘90s and early 2000s, narrowly won the city’s Democratic primary in September by 251 votes.

But the primary results were quickly contested in state court by John Gomes, Ganim’s challenger and former aide. Gomes filed a complaint after video emerged of a person making what appeared to be multiple early morning trips to stuff stacks of papers into a ballot drop box.

On Nov. 1, Superior Court Judge William Clark overturned the primary results and ordered a new election.

A Ganim victory on Tuesday would likely set the stage for another primary, according to lawyers for both Ganim and Gomes. But it remained unclear this week how the city's process for electing its mayor would unfold. State election officials have yet to comment on how they are interpreting the legal ruling. If Gomes wins in the general election, that could bring the litigation to a close, according to his attorney.

Gomes is listed as the Independent Party’s candidate for the November election. Ganim and Gomes will face Republican challenger David Herz and petitioning candidate Lamond Daniels.

Derby

Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public FILE: Derby Republican mayoral candidate Gino DiGiovanni looks on at a bar tv screen while waiting for additional vote tallies after the polls closed for the primary election. DiGiovanni currently faces federal charges for being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In Derby, a man who faces federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is looking to become the city’s next mayor.

Gino DiGiovanni, Jr., an alderman, narrowly defeated incumbent Republican mayor Richard Dziekan during a September primary which was so close the race went to a recount.

While DiGiovanni has acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, he’s denied any wrongdoing. He was photographed in the Capitol Rotunda. DiGiovanni was elected as an alderman 10 months after the attack.

The Republican nominee faces a challenge from Democrat Joe DiMartino, who previously ran for mayor in 2021. Dziekan is also on the ballot as a petitioning candidate, which has sparked concerns among the city’s Republican Town Committee, which endorsed DiGiovanni, that the GOP vote could be split.

Sharlene McEvoy, a retired law professor, is also running as a petitioning candidate.

Hartford

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public FILE: Arunan Arulampalam arrives with his wife Liza and their five children, Sahana, Theeran, Dayanand, Nivy, and Elil - to cast his vote on Primary Day, September 12, 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut

The departure of Mayor Luke Bronin left an open seat in this heavily Democratic city with political newcomer Arunan Arulampalam winning the city’s Democratic primary in September.

Arulampalam, CEO of the Hartford Land Bank, will face a challenge in November from former state Sen. Eric Coleman, a retired Superior Court judge who is running as a write-in candidate.

The pair will face Republican challenger Mike McGarry, who served on the city council in the 1990s. Several people are listed as petitioning candidates on the ballot – Giselle Gigi Jacobs, Councilman Nick Lebron, J. Stan McCauley and Mark Stewart Greenstein.

New Haven

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public FILE: New Haven incumbent mayor Justin Elicker greets resident Frank Upshur outside a polling place in the Newhallville neighborhood of the city. Elicker is running for his third term in the primary against Democratic challenger Liam Brennan.

Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker will be seeking a third term on Election Day endorsed by both the Democratic Party and Working Families Party. Elicker will go up against two other candidates: Republican Tom Goldenberg and petitioning candidate Wendy Hamilton.

Elicker won the Democratic primary in September with over 70% of votes against challenger Liam Brennan, a legal aid attorney and former federal prosecutor. Elicker cites some of his accomplishments in office so far as addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable housing and more.

But electing a new mayor won’t be the only thing voters will be asked to consider at the ballot box. New Haven residents will also vote to revise the city charter — aneffort that has been in the works since January and has raised debate among local officials.

The question will appear on the ballot as follows: “Shall the City approve and adopt all other Charter changes as recommended by the Charter Revision Commission and approved by the Board of Alders?”

The revision would increase the term length from two to four years for the mayor, alders and city clerk starting in 2027. Other changes would include increasing the annual stipend for alders from $2,000 to $5,000, updating language in the charter to gender-neutral language and more.

Proponents of the change for four-year terms say it would allow local elected officials to focus on governing rather than campaigning every other year, according to the New Haven Independent. If approved, New Haven would join Hartford and Stamford where all elected positions serve for a four-year period. Meanwhile, opponents disagree with the increase and say all the changes to the charter should not fall under one single question.

West Haven

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public FILE: West Haven locals vote at Savin Rock School during the Primary Election 2023

Tuesday’s West Haven Mayoral race pits Republican nominee and relative outsider Barry Cohen against Democrat Dorinda Borer.

Cohen defeated the party-endorsed candidate in September by leaning into his outsider status, refusing to seek the party’s endorsement and instead appealing to independent voters. This puts him in stark contrast to Borer, who represents West Haven in the State House of Representatives and was married to a former mayor of the city.

The mayoral seat they are vying for was vacated by Democrat Nancy Rossi, who is leaving office after a scandal in which a city official was convicted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public’s Patrick Skahill, Frankie Graziano, Eddy Martinez, Cassandra Basler, John Henry Smith, Matt Dwyer, Kate Seltzer, Kay Perkins, Camila Vallejo, Maricarmen Cajahuaringa, Sujata Srinivasan, Ashad Hajela, Bria Lloyd, Kate Seltzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Note: Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.