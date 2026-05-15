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Audacious with Chion Wolf

I saw it coming! When premonitions come true

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published May 15, 2026 at 9:20 AM EDT
FILE: A human hand reaching toward the dark unknown, the dark matter. Science fiction becoming reality.
Yana Iskayeva
/
Getty Images
FILE: A human hand reaching toward the dark unknown, the dark matter. Science fiction becoming reality.

For the past two years, at the end of interviews for Audacious, host Chion Wolf has been asking guests one question: have you ever had a dream or premonition that came true?

Twenty-three guests describe vivid dreams, sudden urges, eerie intuitions, and moments of certainty that later proved accurate in ways they can’t explain. Some sensed love before it arrived. Some saw danger coming. Some felt loss before they knew what they were losing.

Take a personal look at intuition, mystery, and the possibility that the world may be stranger and much more connected than we realize.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS (in order of appearance): 

  • First segment: Caroline Mandaro, Casper ter Kuile, Timothy Schultz, Christine Ha, Achivai Sofer, Tom Burgoyne, Kerry Kennedy, and Joe Stone
  • Second segment: Dr. Gale Ridge, Katina DeJarnett, Rachel Lithgow, Andy Corren, Bill Edgar, Lindsay Childress-Beatty, RoseMarie Wallace, and Dr. Kruti Parekh
  • Third segment: Bettina Hunt, Joy Brooker, Paperboy Love Prince, Rebekah Spicuglia, Leslie Wharton, Sarah Napoli, and Harriet Newman Cohen  

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf