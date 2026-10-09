Discover a hole lot of life lessons hiding within a mini golf course

For most people, mini golf is casual. A little windmill, a little ice cream, maybe some light family trash talk.

But in this episode, you'll meet competitive players who practice for tournaments, a Guinness World Record holder who played 4,941 holes in 24 hours, and a British enthusiast who has visited more than 1,100 mini golf courses.

Along the way: specialized balls, sore backs, and the surprising life lessons hiding behind fake mountains and tiny castles.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS:

Pat Sheridan : Competitive miniature golfer, tournament organizer, co-founder of The Putting Penguin miniature-golf review site, and part of the organizing team of the American Mini Golf Alliance

: Competitive miniature golfer, tournament organizer, co-founder of The Putting Penguin miniature-golf review site, and part of the organizing team of the American Mini Golf Alliance Anna and Justin Seymour : married couple from Manchester, CT who both compete in miniature golf tournaments

: married couple from Manchester, CT who both compete in miniature golf tournaments Mick Cullen: Professor and a former clinical social worker, author, DJ, marathoner, and Guinness World Record-holding miniature golfer who played 4,941 holes in 24 hours

Professor and a former clinical social worker, author, DJ, marathoner, and Guinness World Record-holding miniature golfer who played 4,941 holes in 24 hours Richard Gottfried: miniature golfer and Guinness World Record holder who has visited more than 1,100 miniature golf courses across the world over roughly two decades

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

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