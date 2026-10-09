© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Discover a hole lot of life lessons hiding within a mini golf course

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published October 9, 2026 at 9:18 AM EDT
Justin Seymour practices putting ahead of the 10th Matterhorn International Pro-Am tournament on Sept. 19, 2026, at Matterhorn Mini Golf in Canton, Connecticut.
Martha Castillo
/
Connecticut Public
Justin Seymour practices putting ahead of the 10th Matterhorn International Pro-Am tournament on Sept. 19, 2026, at Matterhorn Mini Golf in Canton, Connecticut.

For most people, mini golf is casual. A little windmill, a little ice cream, maybe some light family trash talk.

But in this episode, you'll meet competitive players who practice for tournaments, a Guinness World Record holder who played 4,941 holes in 24 hours, and a British enthusiast who has visited more than 1,100 mini golf courses.

Along the way: specialized balls, sore backs, and the surprising life lessons hiding behind fake mountains and tiny castles.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Pat Sheridan: Competitive miniature golfer, tournament organizer, co-founder of The Putting Penguin miniature-golf review site, and part of the organizing team of the American Mini Golf Alliance
  • Anna and Justin Seymour: married couple from Manchester, CT who both compete in miniature golf tournaments
  • Mick Cullen: Professor and a former clinical social worker, author, DJ, marathoner, and Guinness World Record-holding miniature golfer who played 4,941 holes in 24 hours 
  • Richard Gottfried: miniature golfer and Guinness World Record holder who has visited more than 1,100 miniature golf courses across the world over roughly two decades 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,http://www.twitter.com/chionwolfInstagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf