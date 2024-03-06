Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?