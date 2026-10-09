This Hurricane Should NEVER Have Happened… So How Did It?

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Latest Episodes
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Weathered Season 7
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Weathered Season 5
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Weathered Season 4
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Weathered Season 3
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Weathered Season 2
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Weathered Season 1
Will the 2026 El Niño be the strongest we’ve ever seen? What can the one in 1877 tell us?
Can a vast radioactive site power AI and clean energy, or become the next disaster?
Is a spot in the Southwest safe from natural disasters or is there a more sinister explanation?
New York City is racing to prepare for the true superstorm.
Tornado Alley is shifting — and the new one is deadlier. Here's why.
Why is the Guadalupe River America's deadliest? Science, "Rain Bombs," and Flash Flood Alley.
Something unexpected is changing Antarctica and scientists finally know why.
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.