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Weathered

This Hurricane Should NEVER Have Happened… So How Did It?

Season 8 Episode 1 | 12m 12s

For some reason, hurricanes are terrified of South America. As long as we’ve been keeping track, it’s only EVER been hit by ONE! Hurricane Catarina was the hurricane that never should have happened. So how did it? We’ll take a tour of hurricane regions around the world to answer that question. And we’ll find out what Catarina can teach us about how hurricanes really work, and how they’re changing.

Aired: 10/05/26
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:18
Secrets of the Dead
Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
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Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:34
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Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
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Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
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