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Weathered

What If Earth’s Scariest Tipping Point Isn’t What We Thought?

Season 8 Episode 2 | 12m 11s

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC for short, is the Atlantic's heat conveyor belt. And experts have been warning us for a while that it may be on the verge of collapse. But brand new research suggests the AMOC's tipping point may be different than we previously thought. So what is this new tipping point? And do we have time to save the AMOC

Aired: 11/02/26
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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All Creatures Great and Small
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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
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Miss Scarlet
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American Masters
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Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
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A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
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Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
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