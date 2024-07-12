© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

'Where We Live' revisits producer Katie Pellico's memorable moments

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published July 12, 2024 at 8:38 AM EDT
Where We Live Producer, Katie Pellico interviewed by Host Catherine Shen on her last episode working on Where We Live on July 11th, 2024.
1 of 3  — Katie Pellico's last Where We Live Show
Where We Live Producer, Katie Pellico interviewed by Host Catherine Shen on her last episode working on Where We Live on July 11th, 2024.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Where We Live Producer, Katie Pellico interviewed by Host Catherine Shen on her last episode working on Where We Live on July 11th, 2024.
2 of 3  — Katie Pellico's last Where We Live Show
Where We Live Producer, Katie Pellico interviewed by Host Catherine Shen on her last episode working on Where We Live on July 11th, 2024.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Where We Live Producer, Katie Pellico interviewed by Host Catherine Shen on her last episode working on Where We Live on July 11th, 2024.
3 of 3  — Katie Pellico's last Where We Live Show
Where We Live Producer, Katie Pellico interviewed by Host Catherine Shen on her last episode working on Where We Live on July 11th, 2024.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public

This hour, we’re celebrating some of the most memorable moments with Katie Pellico as she begins another chapter of her career. She'll soon start a new position managing development and communication at Common Ground High School, Urban Farm and Environmental Education Center in New Haven, but we won't soon forget coverage she helped to lead on...

Connecticut's slate of new social studies initiatives and standards:

How scholars are rethinking how history is taught:

How museums in the state are doing the same:

Grassroots legislative efforts, including those led by disability groups:

Environmental coverage:

And...

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen