COVID-19 Coverage Archive
SPECIAL PROGRAMS & REPORTS
Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR), CPTV, PBS, NPR and our local media partners are offering an array of reports on the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, and useful information about how to cope with the many challenges we face together during this historic pandemic.
CUTLINE: How the Pandemic is Reshaping Education
MORE CORONAVIRUS PROGRAMMING
Specials - Listen (Audio)
America, Interrupted (PBS News Hour)
Call-In Special - Are New Englanders Becoming More Territorial During The Pandemic?
Call-In Special - Health Care Workers On The Pandemic's Frontlines
Call-In Special - How Can New England's Economy Survive Coronavirus?
First Wave: Three Months Of Coronavirus In Connecticut
The National Conversation with All Things Considered
Specials - Watch (VOD)
CUTLINE - How the Pandemic is Reshaping Education
Confronting Coronavirus: A PBS NewsHour Special
Connecticut Conversations - Art and Resiliency in the Time of Coronavirus
Connecticut Conversations - Coronavirus
Connecticut Conversations - Is School Safe?
CUTLINE - Health Equity in the Wake of COVID: How a Pandemic Highlighted a Legacy of Inequity in Our State
CUTLINE - Mental Health During COVID-19
CUTLINE - Playing with COVID with Frankie Graziano
CUTLINE - Reimagining Main Street: Preserving Small Business in a Pandemic
CUTLINE - The Cost of COVID – Personal Stories from a Year of Loss
Ground Intelligence: Covering COVID with John Moore
Where We Live
Listen Now & Subscribe to the Podcast
LISTEN: As Staffing Issues Persist, Child Care Leaders And Providers Call For Federal Lifeline
LISTEN: State Sen. Haskell On New Book "100,000 Bosses," Decision Not To Seek Reelection
LISTEN: Pandemic Stress Is Impacting Childhood Obesity
LISTEN: Connecticut Teens Can Get The Vaccine, But Only With Parental Consent
LISTEN: Connecticut Schools Brace For Staffing Shortages Amid COVID Surge
LISTEN: Seeking Joy Despite Another Pandemic Christmas
LISTEN: The Little Town Of Bethlehem
LISTEN: Local Outreach Counters COVID Misconceptions Amid "Spanish-Language Disinformation Dilemma"
LISTEN: Amid Nationwide Nursing Shortages, Hear From Locals Entering the Profession
LISTEN: An Hour with Governor Ned Lamont On Covid, Climate, Reelection and More
LISTEN: The Rise In Mental Health Issues Among Children Is Declared A Health Emergency
LISTEN: Describe The Pandemic In Six Words
LISTEN: Feeling The Strain Of Supply And Staffing Shortages, Connecticut Restaurants Ask You To "Be Kind"
LISTEN: Some Politicians Are Using Holocaust Analogies As Anti-Vaccine Rhetoric
LISTEN: How The Global Supply Chain Crisis Is Affecting Connecticut
LISTEN: Who Should Pay For School Ventilation Upgrades? Towns & Schools At Loggerheads With State
LISTEN: Pet Nation: Pandemic Puppies Take On The World
LISTEN: Alcohol Use Disorder In Women
LISTEN: Candidates In New Britain Mayoral Primary On Pandemic Education, Rising Housing Costs
LISTEN: State, Towns, Beef Up Contact Tracing Again: Is It Working?
LISTEN: Congresswoman Jahana Hayes On The Start Of The School Year, The 2022 Election
LISTEN: An Interview With The Incoming Commissioner Of The Department Of Public Health, Dr. Manisha Juthani
LISTEN: Therapist In Your Pocket? The Surge In Mental Health Apps
LISTEN: Covid Has Taken A Toll On College Students' Mental Health. How Will Schools Respond?
LISTEN: Opioid Use Disorder: A Growing Epidemic Within An Epidemic
LISTEN: A Look At Shared Housing Today
LISTEN: Back To The HYBRID Grind
LISTEN: Outdoor Dining Has Changed Our Streets. Could It Be Here To Stay?
LISTEN: How To Increase COVID Vaccination Rate With Delta Variant Looming?
LISTEN: For Some, Covid Illness Lingers
LISTEN: Live Theater Is Back
LISTEN: Go Play! The Importance Of Play And Learning In Childhood
LISTEN: The Path Back To Normal: Majority Of Connecticut Residents Get COVID Vaccine
LISTEN: Work In Progress: Going Back To Work During The Pandemic
LISTEN: As School Year Wraps Up, Connecticut Gets Ready For Summer
LISTEN: Our Pandemic Pastimes Are Here To Stay
LISTEN: House Minority Leader Candelora Objects To Vaccine Bill
LISTEN: Mashantucket Pequot Chair Butler On Gambling Expansion, Coronavirus Toll
LISTEN: Navigating Addiction (And Recovery) During The Pandemic
LISTEN: Broadband Is Essential. How Can Connecticut Close The Digital Divide?
LISTEN: Despite Equity Focus, Racial Disparities Persist In COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
LISTEN: The Ways We Must Remember: Reflecting On The Pandemic
LISTEN: Vaccine Passports Could Be Coming as More Americans Get Immunized Against COVID-19
LISTEN: Lamont On Coronavirus Vaccination, Easing Restrictions, Gambling Expansion
LISTEN: Lawmakers On Coronavirus, Schools, Race And Vaccinations
LISTEN: What Can We Do When We Get The Vaccine?
LISTEN: Remembering One Year In The Coronavirus Pandemic
LISTEN: No Dig Gardening, No Doubt! Pandemic Victory Gardens 2021
LISTEN: Where We Teach: One Year In The Virtual Classroom
LISTEN: Pandemic Highlights Chronic Underfunding of Public Health Workforce
LISTEN: Do The Pandemic Hustle!
LISTEN: Public Health Commissioner Addresses Equity Concerns In Vaccine Plan
LISTEN: Mayor Luke Bronin On COVID Impact In Hartford, Schools
LISTEN: FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel On Closing The Digital Divide
LISTEN: Top Senate Republican On Vaccine Hearing, Governor's Budget
LISTEN: What To Expect When You're Expecting...In 2021
LISTEN: Pandemic Love Shack
LISTEN: Learning While The World Falls Apart: Education During The Pandemic
LISTEN: Ned Lamont Interview: Is COVID Vaccine Access Fair?
LISTEN: Broadband Is Essential. How Can Connecticut Close The Digital Divide?
LISTEN: General Assembly In Motion Despite Pandemic
LISTEN: Navigating Addiction (And Recovery) During The Pandemic
LISTEN: A Conversation With Dr. Miguel Cardona, President Biden's Pick For Secretary Of Education
LISTEN: Free As A Caged Bird In A Pandemic
LISTEN: As Seniors Begin To Get Vaccinated, Bridgeport Is Down A Health Director
LISTEN: Checking In On The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
LISTEN: Best of 2020: What Are We Grateful For?
LISTEN: What It's Like To Be A Faith Leader Amid The Stress Of The Pandemic
LISTEN: As Businesses Face A Pandemic Winter, DECD Commissioner Lehman Weighs In
LISTEN: In 2020, What Are We Grateful For?
LISTEN: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker Says Current COVID-19 Rules Aren't Strict Enough
LISTEN: Coronavirus Chic: How The Pandemic Is Changing The Way We Dress
LISTEN: A Check-in With Governor Lamont: What Is Phase 2.1?
LISTEN: Kids In Crisis: What Connecticut Should To Do Address Children's Mental Health
LISTEN: As COVID-19 Spikes, Connecticut Restaurants Prepare For A Tough Winter
LISTEN: A Check-in With Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona
LISTEN: What Do We Do Now? An Election Week Wrap Up
LISTEN: Where We Vote - Election Day 2020
LISTEN: Getting The Flu Shot Could Be More Important Than Ever
LISTEN: The Future Of Connecticut Prisons: A Conversation With Angel Quiros
LISTEN: The Show Must Go On: Pandemic Theater
LISTEN: Hartford Faces Two Health Crises: Pandemic And Gun Violence
LISTEN: Hartford HealthCare's Dr. Ajay Kumar Weighs In On Rising COVID-19 Numbers
LISTEN: Turning Over A New Leaf: Fun Fall Friday
LISTEN: What The Artist Sees: Creating During The Pandemic
LISTEN: As Connecticut Tries To Keep COVID Low, An Unexpected Tool: Poop!
LISTEN: Fall Pandemic Book Club: Connecticut Reads!
LISTEN: Connecticut Parents Continue To Face A Child Care Crisis
LISTEN: What Are The Next Steps In Reopening Connecticut? A Check-in With Governor Lamont
LISTEN: Neither Snow Nor Rain Nor Pandemic: Understanding The USPS
LISTEN: As COVID-19 Spikes In Danbury, Contact Tracing Is A Vital Tool
LISTEN: 'Back To School' Looks Very Different Across Connecticut
LISTEN: To Go Back To 'Normal', We Need A COVID-19 Vaccine. But When Will That Be?
LISTEN: The New One-Room School: Pandemic Learning Pods
LISTEN: Where Did The Sound Of Music Go?
LISTEN: Congresswoman Jahana Hayes Weighs In On School Reopenings
LISTEN: Giving The New Normal The Old College Try
LISTEN: Members In Connecticut's Largest Teachers Union Want School To Reopen Online Or Follow Hybrid Plan
LISTEN: What, Like It's Hard? Preparing For The Connecticut Bar Exam In A Pandemic
LISTEN: A Conversation With Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford
LISTEN: Connecticut Towns Bring Back Resident-Only Beach Policies, But Is That Legal?
LISTEN: Who Is Paying For Coronavirus Testing?
LISTEN: Life After A COVID-19 Diagnosis
LISTEN: July Pandemic Book Club: Summer Reads!
LISTEN: During Pandemic, Stable Housing Is More Critical Than Ever
LISTEN: Big Plans on Campus: CSCU Prepares For The Fall Semester
LISTEN: How The Pandemic Has Magnified Connecticut's Digital Divide
LISTEN: We're Going Back To School...Maybe
LISTEN: Pride Month Goes Virtual
LISTEN: Is Unemployment Necessary As Connecticut And Other States Reopen?
LISTEN: As Connecticut Begins Phase 2 Reopening, Confusion Over Who Should Get COVID 19 Test
LISTEN: The Future Of Work: When Your Home Becomes Your Office
LISTEN: The Future Of Work: Gender Disparities In The Workplace Worsen During The Pandemic
LISTEN: The Future Of Work: What It Means To Be Essential
LISTEN: The Future Of Work: Commuting After The Pandemic
LISTEN: Alone Together Is Still Alone
LISTEN: How COVID-19 Could Worsen America's Eviction Crisis
LISTEN: Is Connecticut Flattening The Curve? A Check In With Governor Lamont
LISTEN: With COVID-19 Closing Pools, Will Drowning Risks Grow?
LISTEN: Reopening Restaurants And Re-examining The Food Supply Chain
LISTEN: How Statistics Are Helping Us Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
LISTEN: A Meaningful (Socially Distant) Memorial Day Weekend
LISTEN: Xenophobia During Pandemic Hits Asian Americans In Connecticut
LISTEN: Reopening Connecticut Brings Looming Childcare Crisis
LISTEN: Preparing For The 2020-2021 Academic Year
LISTEN: Will Connecticut Be Ready On May 20? Governor Lamont Weighs In
LISTEN: Many Questions Remain On Reopening Connecticut And Its Schools
LISTEN: Voting During Coronavirus
LISTEN: From Online Board Games To Animal Crossing: Fun Goes Virtual During COVID-19
LISTEN: The Challenges of Online Learning
LISTEN: How the Pandemic Affects Our Food Supply And Worsens Food Insecurity
LISTEN: Connecticut Innovators Take On COVID-19
LISTEN: When Can We Go Back To Work?
LISTEN: COVID-19 Continues To Hit Connecticut's Nursing Home Population Hard
LISTEN: Taking Care Of The Disabled During Coronavirus
LISTEN: The Science Of COVID-19
LISTEN: Look For The Helpers
LISTEN: Senator Chris Murphy On COVID-19 Response
LISTEN: A Check-In with Governor Lamont & Coronavirus Reaches State Prisons
LISTEN: Worship in the Time of Coronavirus
LISTEN: Mayor Justin Elicker On How New Haven Is Responding to COVID-19
LISTEN: Coronavirus Upends Schooling For Millions of Kids (Call-In Special)
LISTEN: Pandemic Book Club
LISTEN: How Employers Are Responding To Coronavirus
LISTEN: Schools Respond To Coronavirus
LISTEN: Mental Health During the Coronavirus Pandemic
LISTEN: Coronavirus' Toll On Workers
The Colin McEnroe Show
Listen Now & Subscribe to the Podcast
LISTEN: COVID-19 Nasal Vaccines May Be Replacing Shots, And The Winter Olympics Opening Days Recap
LISTEN: The Latest On COVID-19, CDC Communication, And Why Some TV Shows Are Putting The Pandemic In The Past
LISTEN: From Productivity Culture To Workplace Technology, We’re Rethinking How We Work
LISTEN: What We Know About the Omicron Variant, Cute Cat Videos Are Spreading Misinformation, And The Keys to Critical Thinking
LISTEN: Don't Worry. We've Got Enough Maple Syrup. But Beyond That, The Supply Chain Is Still A Mess
LISTEN: Who’s Running for President in 2024? Why Isn’t There a COVID Vaccine for Pets? And What Happened to Eric Clapton?
LISTEN: Has America Become The Land Of Failed Opportunity?
LISTEN: Needle Phobia Is As Old As Human History
LISTEN: Covid Won't Kill The Handshake. It Has Survived Worse PR Problems.
LISTEN: The Nose Is Important For The Health Of The Department: ‘Seinfeld’ On Netflix, TV’s White Guys, And ‘The Chair’
LISTEN: We Take Your Calls: The Delta Variant
LISTEN: A Meeting To Talk About Meetings
LISTEN: We Take Your Calls
LISTEN: The Exodus Of Young Evangelicals, The COVID Vaccine In Sports, And Soon-To-Be Astronaut Wally Funk
LISTEN: We Take Your Calls
LISTEN: Living With Grief In A Culture That Doesn't Like To Talk About It
LISTEN: Clocking Out Of Work
LISTEN: Going Back To The Office Bathroom; "Familect"; And, The Semiotics Of Unmasking
LISTEN: Running Toward The Fire
LISTEN: The Legacy Of Covid-19
LISTEN: We're Feeling Nostalgic For Covid Life. It Wasn't All Bad.
LISTEN: The Nose Misses The Office: 'Hemingway' And More
LISTEN: The Face Behind the Mask
LISTEN: Voter Suppression Bills; Covid-19; And, Deb Haaland
LISTEN: Covid Update; Incentivizing Polarizing Politicians; And, The Cloning Of Elizabeth Ann
LISTEN: Motels and RV's Are Enjoying A Renaissance With Millennials
LISTEN: Coronavirus Variants; A Very Catholic Inauguration; An Ode
LISTEN: The Legacy Of COVID-19
LISTEN: The Nose Says Goodbye To 2020
LISTEN: America Loves Its Heroes
LISTEN: Politics, Religion, and Football. (No Peanuts Or Beer)
LISTEN: America's Escalating Post-Election Madness
LISTEN: America Has A Pandemic Problem. The President Has A Legal Problem.
LISTEN: The Election Is Finally Here. What Happens Now?
LISTEN: What A Horror Show, 2020 Edition
LISTEN: America In The Middle Of An Election During A Surge In The Pandemic
LISTEN: Trump's Ghostwriter; And, A Covid Surge
LISTEN: Republicans And Covid; The White House Covid Tracker
LISTEN: Motels and RV's Are Enjoying A Renaissance With Millennials
LISTEN: The Supreme Court and Covid
LISTEN: The Face Behind The Mask
LISTEN: The Politics Of Police Reform And Covid-19
LISTEN: Hang Tight. It's Almost Next Year.
LISTEN: Two Political Conventions And A Pandemic
LISTEN: Can You Spare A Quarter?
LISTEN: A New Saliva Test; Politics At The Postal Service
LISTEN: The Nose Knows That It's Going To Be Tired Tomorrow, At Least
LISTEN: Covid; And, The Assault On Liberalism
LISTEN: To Bubble Or Not To Bubble: The Sports, They Have Returned
LISTEN: America Loves Its Heroes
LISTEN: Do You Speak Corona?
LISTEN: A Place Where Everybody Knows Your Name
LISTEN: Coronavirus Is Still Rising, Biden Is Still Leading, And It's National Moth Week
LISTEN: A Perfect Storm: A Surging Virus and An Election Meltdown
LISTEN: Coronavirus Is Surging; Tax Refunds Will Be Delayed; Fireworks Inspire Conspiracy Theories
LISTEN: Learning How To Breathe
LISTEN: Sports In The Time After (But Kind Of Still During) Corona
LISTEN: The Facts And The Fiction Of Pandemic
LISTEN: The World (Kind Of) Without Us (For A Little While)
LISTEN: Something Different Is Happening. Do You Feel It?
LISTEN: The Convergence Of A Pandemic, Police Brutality And Racism
LISTEN: Between Two Worlds: The Liminal Nature Of Life During Crises
LISTEN: An Hour With An Old Friend
LISTEN: The Virus Is Still Here. The Only Thing That's Changed Is That We're Reopening.
LISTEN: Masks Maketh The Man (Women And Lions Too)
LISTEN: Searching For The Holy Grail Of Covid-19
LISTEN: The Nose Wants To Go To Dreamland
LISTEN: Holy Bats In A Pandemic!
LISTEN: Greenwich Republicans And Trump; This Week In Virology
LISTEN: The Sweatpants Maketh The Man (And Woman)
LISTEN: Pandemic And Moral Relativism; The Rush To A Vaccine; Asian Giant Hornets
LISTEN: The Nose Has The Hands Of A 70 Year Old
LISTEN: Did We Get The Dystopia We Were Promised?
LISTEN: How Do We Make Sense Of President Trump's Behavior?
LISTEN: The Scapegoat Is Not To Blame
LISTEN: Learning To Live In The Shadow Of Coronavirus
LISTEN: The Nose Hosts 'SNL' In Its Pajamas
LISTEN: Supermarket Shopping In The Time Of COVID
LISTEN: On Solitude And Hermits
LISTEN: When Will It Be Safe To Go Back In The Water?
LISTEN: The Nose Bought $100,000 Worth Of Anthony Fauci Bobbleheads
LISTEN: Sex and Coronavirus
LISTEN: America's Leaderless Pandemic
LISTEN: One Person's Boredom Is Another Person's Pleasure
LISTEN: The Importance of Trusting Science
LISTEN: Prioritizing Public Health; Grieving Coronavirus; Blaming "Others"
LISTEN: A Little Bit Of Soap
LISTEN: Restaurants and Coronavirus
LISTEN: The Politics Of A Pandemic
LISTEN: The Scramble On Coronavirus
LISTEN: Sports In The Time Of Coronavirus
LISTEN: The Nose Self-Isolates
The Wheelhouse
Listen Now & Subscribe to the Podcast
LISTEN: 2020 Was A Year
LISTEN: Should Elected Officials in Connecticut Get COVID-19 Vaccinations Now or Wait?
LISTEN: COVID Second Wave Builds In Connecticut
LISTEN: Gov In Quarantine
LISTEN: Previewing Election Day 2020
LISTEN: More COVID, More Racist Trolls
LISTEN: Pols Return From Covid, Debates Roll On
LISTEN: CT To Review Vaccines, Halloween Safety
LISTEN: Federal Probes, COVID Inches Back
LISTEN: Sack The Quarterback Or COVID-19?
LISTEN: Pandemic Politics In Connecticut, Presidential Campaign Violence
LISTEN: GOP Convention, Tough Back-to-school Coronavirus Choices
LISTEN: Disputed Decisions On Police, Back To School
LISTEN: A Positive View Of Negative Tests
LISTEN: Seeking Freedom From Brutality, Equality On The Job, And Pandemic Safety
LISTEN: Coronavirus Political Divide, Prominent Justice Retires
LISTEN: Happy Reopening Day!
LISTEN: Prepping For Reopening, Replacing The Public Health Commissioner
LISTEN: Distance Learning Continues In Connecticut
LISTEN: The Challenges Of Reopening Connecticut; Remembering Those We've Lost
LISTEN: What Would A Normal President Do?
LISTEN: Should Coronavirus Change The Way Legislatures Do Business?
LISTEN: Elected Officials And Regular People Grapple With Coronavirus Fears
LISTEN: Open For Business Or Stay Home, Stay Safe?
LISTEN: Coronavirus In Connecticut
Disrupted
Listen Now & Subscribe to the Podcast
LISTEN: The Anti-Work Movement And Radical Self-Care Are Helping People Fight Burnout
LISTEN: Disrupted Roundtable: COVID-19, Biden's First Year And Climate Change
LISTEN: Art Disruptors: Kwadwo Adae, Alisha Crutchfield-McLean, Jacob Padrón
LISTEN: Margaret Levi Reimagines An Economy That Works For Everyone
LISTEN: Gun Ownership Surged During The Pandemic, But Who Has 'The Right To Bear Arms'?
LISTEN: Back To School During A Global Pandemic
LISTEN: Health Equity in the Wake of COVID
LISTEN: Expanding Vaccine Access And Combating Hesitancy
LISTEN: Rethinking Theater In A Post-Pandemic World
LISTEN: Working Towards An Equitable Healthcare System
LISTEN: Women Balancing Family And Work During COVID-19
LISTEN: Remembering CT’s 29th Black Infantry; Supporting Vets During A Pandemic
LISTEN: 2020 Is A ‘Mental Health Tsunami’
Seasoned
Listen Now & Subscribe to the Podcast
Audacious with Chion Wolf
Listen Now & Subscribe to the Podcast
Us. In the Time of Coronavirus
Listen Now & Subscribe to the Podcast
LISTEN: Protector, Queen, Rascal: Meet Some Of Those We've Lost To Covid-19
LISTEN: Phase One Frenzies; Provocative Predictions; The Bread Boom
LISTEN: Surviving Coronavirus; Guns And Fear; The Backyard Chicken Boom
LISTEN: Dating, Weddings, Howling
LISTEN: Helpers Helping Helpers During Coronavirus
LISTEN: Can Your Relationship Withstand A Pandemic?
LISTEN: Better Ways To Treat Heavy Hearts
LISTEN: Holy Week During Covid-19 - What Does It All Mean?
LISTEN: Feeling Anxious? You're Not Alone.
HOW TO LISTEN
Listen On Our Website
Press the play button at the top of any page to listen to the live stream.
Listen On Our App
Get the Connecticut Public app on iOS or Android devices and listen live through your smartphone or tablet. You can also access podcasts, video programs from CPTV and PBS, and free PBS kids programs all through the app.
Listen On Your Smart Speaker
- On Google devices, say "Ok Google, play Connecticut Public Radio."
- On Amazon devices, say "Alexa, play Connecticut Public Radio."
- On Apple devices, say "Hey Siri, play Connecticut Public Radio."
Listen On The Radio
Find us on the radio dial at:
- 90.5 FM, WNPR Meriden
- 89.1 FM, WPKT Norwich
- 88.5 FM, WEDW Stamford
- 91.3 FM, WRLI Long Island
More Ways to Listen
- NPR One App: Choose Connecticut Public Radio as your local station to listen live and find podcasts of all of our talk shows.
- TuneIn: Favorite Connecticut Public radio and find the live stream and all of our podcasts.
As a non-profit public service organization, Connecticut Public's mission is to be here for you particularly in these difficult times. If you turn to us for proven facts and calm discourse, if we've earned your trust, please support our work today.